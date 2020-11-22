BLM, Antifa & Cops

Enter To Win A Walther Arms PPK/S Stainless Pistol Prize Package!

GUNS Magazine Podcast #55
Nov 20, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
While 2020 has been a tough year for all, few have had it worse than our law enforcement. With criticism coming from all corners, police officers and law enforcement agencies are under fire — both literally and figuratively — like never before. Fortunately, retired police officer and former editor of American COP Magazine, Suzi Huntington is more than happy to share her thoughts on Black Lives Matter, Antifa and pandering politicians, plus a few positive words for cops out there.

GUNS Magazine Podcast
