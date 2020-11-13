A huge point of contention in the shooting world, red dots are quickly becoming the gold standard optic atop all firearms, especially defensive pistols. In this, the unofficial ‘Year of the Red Dot,’ the Guncranks share their opinions about the popular optics and how old dogs can learn new tricks with red dot sights.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Sponsor

Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com

(888) 243-4522

GUNS Magazine Podcast

Next: Friday (11/20)

Prev: #53 | Facing an Elephant with a Handgun

More: Quick Hit Archive