Arguing Over Red Dots

GUNS Magazine Podcast #53
Nov 13, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
A huge point of contention in the shooting world, red dots are quickly becoming the gold standard optic atop all firearms, especially defensive pistols. In this, the unofficial ‘Year of the Red Dot,’ the Guncranks share their opinions about the popular optics and how old dogs can learn new tricks with red dot sights.

