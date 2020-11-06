Facing an Elephant with a Handgun

Do you know anyone who has killed an elephant while it gored his Professional Hunter? Or anybody who did it with a handgun? Our own Mark Hampton has! He’s also taken every member of the African “Big Five” and “Dangerous Seven” with a handgun — but that’s only the start to his extraordinary adventures.

Though GUNS and American Handgunner writer Mark Hampton downplays such memorable events, he has countless stories from a lifetime of handgun hunts ranging from South Africa to Iran to Nepal. With 30 safaris on six continents under his belt, the rural Missouri resident has traveled the globe in search of adventure, new experiences and exotic game, yet, the ever-humble Hampton still loves a morning hunt for squirrels on his farm.

