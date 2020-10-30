Preparing for Election Fallout

In this, our first anniversary episode, the Guncranks talk about prudent preparations in case things get ugly following Election Day. Regardless of who wins, many observers feel there is a possibility of violence, so Brent, Roy and Tom share their ideas for keeping you, your family and your home safe in the face of potential craziness.

The ‘Cranks have a few interesting, and even offbeat, ideas to help tamp down any unrest at your door, along with many other good plans and preparations for staying safe.

The election is this Tuesday, Nov. 3. Find local polling places/ballot dropboxes at vote.org.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

