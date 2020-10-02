Love And Hate Calibers

Have a caliber or cartridge you worship? Or one you could care less about? The Guncranks talk about rounds — ranging from .22 LR to .470 Nitro Express — they personally love and hate. You’ll learn why Roy Huntington detests the .300 BLK and hear how Tom McHale reloaded .22 LR without losing any fingers.

