Love And Hate Calibers

GUNS Magazine Podcast #48
Oct 2, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
Have a caliber or cartridge you worship? Or one you could care less about? The Guncranks talk about rounds — ranging from .22 LR to .470 Nitro Express — they personally love and hate. You’ll learn why Roy Huntington detests the .300 BLK and hear how Tom McHale reloaded .22 LR without losing any fingers.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

