When Do You Intervene?

Inspired by a recent American Handgunner article and reader comment, Guncranks Brent T. Wheat, Roy Huntington and Tom Mchale discuss when — and if — you should intervene in violence you witness. With many considerations and no easy answers, the guys talk about the pros and cons of getting involved.

