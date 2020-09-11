Self-defense Advice From A Guy Who Protected Trump

Steve Tarani is a noted self-protection expert, a former full-time CIA employee and protective services subject matter expert who served on Donald Trump’s pre-election protection detail. He is also a trainer (DOD, Naval Special Operations Command, DOJ and many others) and author who shares tips on how to keep your most “precious cargo” safe in today’s upside-down world.

