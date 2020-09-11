Altor Single-Shot Self-Defense Pistols Prize Package!

Self-defense Advice From A Guy Who Protected Trump

GUNS Magazine Podcast #45
Sept 11, 2020
Written By Brent Wheat
Steve Tarani is a noted self-protection expert, a former full-time CIA employee and protective services subject matter expert who served on Donald Trump’s pre-election protection detail. He is also a trainer (DOD, Naval Special Operations Command, DOJ and many others) and author who shares tips on how to keep your most “precious cargo” safe in today’s upside-down world.

More Information
Steve Taraini: stevetarani.com

Episode Sponsor
Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com
(888) 243-4522

