Self-defense Advice From A Guy Who Protected Trump
GUNS Magazine Podcast #45
Sept 11, 2020
Steve Tarani is a noted self-protection expert, a former full-time CIA employee and protective services subject matter expert who served on Donald Trump’s pre-election protection detail. He is also a trainer (DOD, Naval Special Operations Command, DOJ and many others) and author who shares tips on how to keep your most “precious cargo” safe in today’s upside-down world.
More Information
Steve Taraini: stevetarani.com
GUNS Magazine Podcast
