Cool Scars | GMP #44

Cool Scars

GUNS Magazine Podcast #44
Sept 4, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
2020
Guncranks Brent T. Wheat, Roy Huntington and Tom McHale talk about the permanent, visible reminders of a life lived adventurously, or perhaps stupidly — or a little bit of both!

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Sponsor
Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com
(888) 243-4522

2020
