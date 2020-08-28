Enter To Win Franklin Armory BFSIII M4 Prize Package!

Biden is Winning!

GUNS Magazine Podcast #43
Aug 28, 2020
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
2

Right now there is a battle underway for the very soul of our country. In one corner is Joe Biden and Co., stumping for the left-wing of the spectrum and advocating for things like far-stricter gun control. On the other side of the coin is President Donald Trump.

In today’s episode we talk to “2A Defense” columnist and journalist Dave Workman to get his take on where the election is headed and what happens if either candidate wins.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Related Listening
#25 | Dave Workman, Second Amendment Journalist

Episode Sponsor
Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com
(888) 243-4522

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Next: Friday (9/4)
Prev: #42 | Quick Hit: What Do We Carry?
More: Interview Archive

2020
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Biden is...
Host Brent T. Wheat talks politics with journalist Dave Workman about the upcoming election, including the consequences of a Biden victory and what gun...
Read Full Article
Primary Arms ...
I’ve never been a huge fan of low-power optics on ARs but this one might change my mind.
Read Full Article
Politics Be...
According to the velocity printed on the box, a 40-grain, solid lead .22-caliber roundnose Federal Gold Medal Target bullet leaves the muzzle at 1,080 fps...
Read Full Article