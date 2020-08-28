Biden is Winning!

Right now there is a battle underway for the very soul of our country. In one corner is Joe Biden and Co., stumping for the left-wing of the spectrum and advocating for things like far-stricter gun control. On the other side of the coin is President Donald Trump.

In today’s episode we talk to “2A Defense” columnist and journalist Dave Workman to get his take on where the election is headed and what happens if either candidate wins.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Sponsor

Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com

(888) 243-4522

