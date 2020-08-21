What Do We Carry?

With nearly 100 combined years of experience carrying firearms for duty and personal protection, one of the most common questions asked of Guncranks Brent T. Wheat, Roy Huntington and Tom McHale is simply, “What do you carry?”

Having formed time-worn opinions, the guys share their innermost (gun) secrets about what they like to carry and why — plus who has a gun in their bathroom and why Massad Ayoob’s belief that “the older you get, the more firearms you tend to carry” rings true.

