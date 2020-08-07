NRA Troubles & Industry Struggles

Recorded during a Wednesday night Guncranks Live! broadcast, Host Brent T. What, Roy Huntington and Tom McHale were joined by Jim Shepherd, publisher of The Outdoor Wire, for a timely podcast on current events and the state of the firearms industry.

During the roundtable conversation, Jim shares insight into recent National Rifle Association troubles as they face multiple lawsuits from the state of New York and District of Columbia, plus he and the guncranks discuss the impact of social justice protesters, defunding police and the influx of new gun owners on the shooting industry and Second Amendment.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

More Information

The Outdoor Wire: www.theoutdoorwire.com

Related Listening

#5 | Jim Shepherd, The Outdoor Wire

Episode Sponsor

Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com

(888) 243-4522

GUNS Magazine Podcast

Next: Friday (8/14)

Prev: #39 | Cowboy Guns & Church Security

More: Quick Hit Archive