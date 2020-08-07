Enter To Win Franklin Armory BFSIII M4 Prize Package!

NRA Troubles & Industry Struggles

GUNS Magazine Podcast #40
Aug 7, 2020
Written By Brent Wheat
Recorded during a Wednesday night Guncranks Live! broadcast, Host Brent T. What, Roy Huntington and Tom McHale were joined by Jim Shepherd, publisher of The Outdoor Wire, for a timely podcast on current events and the state of the firearms industry.

During the roundtable conversation, Jim shares insight into recent National Rifle Association troubles as they face multiple lawsuits from the state of New York and District of Columbia, plus he and the guncranks discuss the impact of social justice protesters, defunding police and the influx of new gun owners on the shooting industry and Second Amendment.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

