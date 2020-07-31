Enter To Win Savage 110 High Country Rifle Prize Package!

Cowboy Guns and
Church Security

GUNS Magazine Podcast #39
July 31, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
2020
To say Lew Gosnell has a wide range of experience would be a vast understatement. Currently a Rangemaster at Gunsite Academy and 20-plus year police officer and firearms instructor in California, Lew has also served as a Tactical Team Supervisor in the Marine Corps Military Police and worked private security, in addition to being a champion shooter in IPSC, 3-Gun and cowboy action — including the first-ever Single Action Shoot Society End of Trail competition.

Speaking with Host Brent T. Wheat on-site at Gunsite, Lew shares how he got his start at the renowned firearms training academy, what he teaches students in his single-action pistol, lever gun and church security classes, and advice for congregations starting their own church security teams.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Next: Friday (8/7)
Prev: #38 | Quick Hit: Is Knockdown Power Real?
More: Interview Archive

2020
