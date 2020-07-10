Terror at 25 Yards

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

Though fun to shoot, firearms can also be extremely dangerous when handled or used improperly. Regardless of whether you’re a new shooter or an old hand, the four rules of gun safety are never optional.

Formalized and popularized by the late Col. Jeff Cooper, the four rules are:

(1) Treat all guns as if they were always loaded

(2) Never let the muzzle cover anything you are not willing to destroy

(3) Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on target

(4) Be sure of your target and what is beyond it

In a serious but entertaining “do as we say, not as we tell you about” episode, Host Brent T. Wheat, Published Roy Huntington and American Handgunner Executive Editor Tom McHale share examples of poor firearm safety they’ve seen on the range, in the gun shop and in the field, and the lessons learned.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

