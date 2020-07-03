Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

No one likes to think about their death, but for gun owners, perhaps worse is the thought of what happens to their guns after they’re gone. And if you own more than a handful of firearms, it can become a huge problem for your spouse and family members left behind.

A 35-year veteran of the shooting and hunting industry, Dwight Van Brunt has worked for the likes of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Burris Optics and podcast sponsor, Kimber. An expert on documenting, valuing and selling firearms, he founded Sportsmans Legacy in 2015 to manage fine firearms and collectibles for individuals and estates, acquiring an impressive collection along the way.

During the conversation with Host Brent T. Wheat, Dwight breaks down the four steps every gun owner should take to immediately protect their firearms, family, finances and legacy for the day when we aren’t here to direct our affairs.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

More Information

Sportsman’s Legacy: www.sportsmanslegacy.com

Episode Sponsor

Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com

(888) 243-4522

