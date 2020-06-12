Finding A Holster

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

A handgun is only as good as the rig you carry it in, so why spend all your money on a gun only to skimp on the holster?

Resident guncranks, Host Brent T. Wheat, AH/GUNS Publisher Roy Huntington and American Handgunner Executive Editor Tom McHale, discuss the best and worst holsters to buy and why one holster doesn’t work for every situation and person. Tom also talks about his book, The Practical Guide to Gun Holsters for Concealed Carry, and offers suggestions on what to look for when shopping for a holster.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

More Information

The Practical Guide to Gun Holsters for Concealed Carry: www.amazon.com

Hill People Gear: www.hillpeoplegear.com

Mitch Rosen Extraordinary Gunleather: www.mitchrosen.com

Wilderness Tactical: www.thewilderness.com

