Finding A Holster

GUNS Magazine Podcast #32
June 12, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
2020
A handgun is only as good as the rig you carry it in, so why spend all your money on a gun only to skimp on the holster?

Resident guncranks, Host Brent T. Wheat, AH/GUNS Publisher Roy Huntington and American Handgunner Executive Editor Tom McHale, discuss the best and worst holsters to buy and why one holster doesn’t work for every situation and person. Tom also talks about his book, The Practical Guide to Gun Holsters for Concealed Carry, and offers suggestions on what to look for when shopping for a holster.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

More Information
The Practical Guide to Gun Holsters for Concealed Carry: www.amazon.com
Hill People Gear: www.hillpeoplegear.com
Mitch Rosen Extraordinary Gunleather: www.mitchrosen.com
Wilderness Tactical: www.thewilderness.com

Episode Sponsor
Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com
(888) 243-4522

