Often called “the most widely-viewed gun reporter in history,” Jim Scoutten is one of the leading experts in the shooting industry.

While you may know him, and his voice, as the television host of “Shooting USA” on the Outdoor Channel with his son John, Jim’s career has followed the typical arc of a journalist. Starting as a radio reporter, Jim then became a TV news anchor, detoured into automotive reporting and finally launched into the industry with a show called “American Shooter” that would go on to become the highest-rated outdoor program in history.

During the interview, Jim talks about how making a television show has changed, his favorite home-defense gun and why “Shooting USA” almost never happened — plus he and Host Brent T. Wheat share their mutual love of fanny packs.

Episode Sponsor

Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

