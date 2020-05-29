Enter To Win Mossberg MC2C 9mm Prize Package!

Quick Hit:
Worst Self-Defense Ammo

GUNS Magazine Podcast #30
May 29, 2020
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
2

Every gun owner wants the best ammunition for their carry gun should they ever need to use it, but not every box of ammo labeled for “defense” or “personal protection” is effective.

With decades of law enforcement and shooting industry experience, Host Brent T. Wheat and guncranks AH/GUNS Publisher Roy Huntington and American Handgunner Executive Editor Tom McHale discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of self-defense ammo, including what to look for in a load and why the latest and greatest often isn’t.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

GUNS Magazine Podcast
Next: Friday 6/5
Prev: #29 | Michael Bane, TV Personality
More: Quick Hit Archive

2020
2

