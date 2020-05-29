Worst Self-Defense Ammo

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

Every gun owner wants the best ammunition for their carry gun should they ever need to use it, but not every box of ammo labeled for “defense” or “personal protection” is effective.

With decades of law enforcement and shooting industry experience, Host Brent T. Wheat and guncranks AH/GUNS Publisher Roy Huntington and American Handgunner Executive Editor Tom McHale discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of self-defense ammo, including what to look for in a load and why the latest and greatest often isn’t.

