Everyday Carry Dump

How many flashlights are too many? Does blade size really matter? Should you carry a spare magazine? Do you really need any of this stuff?

Captured from a recent Guncranks Live! livestream, Host Brent T. Wheat, AH/GUNS Publisher Roy Huntington and Executive Editor Tom McHale answer those questions and more while discussing everyday carry gear.

The guys share what lights, knives and guns are in their pockets, as well as other gear they carry when in public — plus the usual jokes and stories, including a shootout with a wild opossum and a homemade laser that can start fires.

