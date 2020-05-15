Enter To Win Rock River Arms BT92152 Prize Package!

Quick Hit:
Everyday Carry Dump

GUNS Magazine Podcast #28
May 15, 2020
Written By Brent Wheat
2020
1

How many flashlights are too many? Does blade size really matter? Should you carry a spare magazine? Do you really need any of this stuff?

Captured from a recent Guncranks Live! livestream, Host Brent T. Wheat, AH/GUNS Publisher Roy Huntington and Executive Editor Tom McHale answer those questions and more while discussing everyday carry gear.

The guys share what lights, knives and guns are in their pockets, as well as other gear they carry when in public — plus the usual jokes and stories, including a shootout with a wild opossum and a homemade laser that can start fires.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

More Information
GUNS Magazine Podcast
2020
1

