Mark Gurney,
Ruger

GUNS Magazine Podcast #27
May 8, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
An engineer by trade and long-time project manager at Ruger, Director of Product Management Mark Gurney has since moved over to the marketing side of the business where he’s conducted the design and sales teams into better harmony. And judging by the company’s long string of successes, the new process is working.

During the wide-ranging chat with Host Brent T. Wheat, Mark shares his love for blued steel and walnut, his first experience at the shooting range, his favorite Ruger firearm and how he took both a moose and grizzly bear on the same spot in Alaska with his Ruger Hawkeye.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Ruger: www.ruger.com

