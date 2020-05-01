Enter To Win Rock River Arms BT92152 Prize Package!

Quick Hit:
Worst Guns Ever Made

GUNS Magazine Podcast #26
May 1, 2020
Written By Brent Wheat
As former law enforcement and long-time gun enthusiasts, Host Brent T. Wheat, GUNS/AH Publisher Roy Huntington and American Handgunner Executive Editor Tom McHale have seen, shot and sold more guns than you count.

Not all good, the guncranks share their nominations for the worst gun ever made. Along the way, they discuss their personal experiences, including a series of desk-pop stories from the police station that are only funny in hindsight.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

GUNS Magazine Podcast
