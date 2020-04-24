Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

A career shooting industry journalist and Contributing Editor for GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner — including his popular “2A Defense” and “Insider Online” columns — Dave Workman is an expert on the Second Amendment.

A longtime thorn in the side of anti-gunners, Dave shares tips with Host Brent T. Wheat on how to intelligently debate the Second Amendment, as well as how gun owners can protect their Constitutional rights. Dave also stresses the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election and discusses the ‘end game’ of the National Rifle Association.

