Well-known in the firearms industry, Shari LeGate is a world-class shooter, shooting sports analyst, writer, designer and entrepreneur. She also happens to be the video producer for GUNS Magazine and American Handgunner.

A member of the U.S. National Team for 12 years, Shari is a 3-time National Champion and 2-time World Cup medalist in skeet shooting. Her experience shooting on the world’s biggest stages also led her to serve as an NBC Television Target Sports Analyst for four Olympic Games and host her own TV shows and shooting DVD. And if that weren’t impressive enough, Shari also owns Shoot the Moon, a woman’s hunting and shooting apparel company, and serves as a spokesperson for MEC Reloading.

Having gone from never firing a gun to competing on a national level within two years, Shari shares with Host Brent T. Wheat how it feels to be on an international podium when your country’s flag is being raised and dishes the dirt on Tonya the Tasty Tomato.

More Information

Shoot the Moon: www.stmgear.com

