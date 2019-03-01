Smith’s “Special-K” Model 66 .357

Rangework

The gun shot well as we worked our way through five commercial .357 loads and four .38 Special ones. The sights are excellent, featuring a fully adjustable rear and a red-ramp front. They really help coping with the short sight radius. And I’m perfectly willing to stretch my own definition of a “snubbie” to include anything under 3.5" inches! The challenge is the same; you’ve really got to bear down on the basics — sight picture, trigger break and follow through — even more than you would with a longer-barreled revolver.



Of the .357 loads we used, there were two which should probably be reserved for larger frame guns — as if anyone would really want to make a habit of running them through a short-barreled K-frame in the first place! They were the Buffalo Bore Heavy 158-gr. JHP and Speer’s 170-gr. Gold Dot Soft Point. Even from the 2.75" barrel, they clocked 1,280 and 1,068 fps respectively and grouped 3.25" and 4" at 20 yards. But ouch is about all I have to say regarding that experience.



The best grouping mag load was Buffalo Bore 158-gr. Short Barrel Low Flash, Low Recoil (2"/1,156 fps), followed by Hornady’s 140-gr. FTX (2.5" /1,215 fps).



Using .38 Special ammo, the top overall performer — and an impressive one at that — was Hornady 158-gr. XTP (1.25"/732 fps), followed by Winchester 125-gr. PHP +P (1.5"/834 fps). Buffalo Bore +P Heavy (2.5"/1,123 fps) and Atomic’s 148-gr. HP wadcutter (3.5"/ 854 fps).



To recap, the Model 66 Combat Magnum is a double-action revolver, caliber .357/.38 Special, 6-shot capacity with a 2.75" barrel, overall length of 7.4", a weight of 33.5 oz., a matte stainless finish, adjustable rear, red ramp front sight, synthetic grips, all for $849 at full MSRP.

I’ll probably never get rid of my old “semi-snubbie” M66, but if I did I could be pretty happy with the new one. In spite of the increased size over a J-Frame, there’s that “sixth shot” to consider too. All in all, this is a pretty cool “super snubbie.”



Smith & Wesson

(800) 331-0852



