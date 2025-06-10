Why a Revolver?

Concealed Carry

Considerations for carrying a revolver are no different than other handguns, with reliability being at the top of the list. Make sure it works, and you know how to work it. Revolvers require maintenance and upkeep; they are not magic machines that never fail. With proper care they will outlive most owners, but neglect can cause issues. I inspected a gun years ago that was so full of lint the cylinder would not rotate. Keep it clean and practice, get training, and practice some more.

As with any firearm, choices should be based on practical application. Smaller handguns are easier to conceal but may be more difficult to use in a fight. Depending on your situation, a midsized revolver like a Kimber K6S, S&W K-Frame or similar may be the ticket. Need more concealment? The S&W J-Frame or similar may be what’s needed. Shorter barrels take more practice to be accurate outside 15 to 25 yards but up close and personal they are great.

Bigger calibers work fine but make sure you understand the tradeoffs. I regularly carry a 3″ S&W N-Frame loaded with .44 special inside the waistband, especially when out in the wild. It’s perfect for the task at hand, but also bigger, heavier and have more recoil.

Are you protecting yourself against 2-legged threats that can hurt you, or 4-legged critters that will eat you? Either way, most things can be dealt with using a 3″ barrel or shorter. If you want more, understand the limitations for concealed carry. Carrying a 4″ mid- or full-sized revolver is doable — I carried one on- and off-duty for years — but you need a good holster and belt.

If capacity is an issue for you, look at the 7- and 8-shot revolvers. Without regard to the fascination of carrying 100 rounds on your person with a semi-auto, reality does not indicate a real need. Statistically, you are going to use what’s in the gun and probably no more than 10 rounds total, generally less with most civilian encounters. Everything else is just weight.

You can carry a revolver pretty much any way a semiauto can, whether IWB, AIWB, OWB, shoulder holster, ankle or pocket. Holster companies are making things for everything, including revolvers with a red dot sight. Taurus’ 856 T.O.R.O comes ready to mount most mini-sized optics and Galco makes a great IWB leather holster for it, with several other Kydex versions available.

Several companies are making compact mounts for Smith & Wesson revolvers as well. My Model 610 (10mm) has a Trijicon RMR mounted. It is fast to target and makes for some impressive accuracy at 100 yards. My K6S 3″ is a daily carry in a DeSantis IWB or Simple Rugged Holsters Boomer model. I also carried my 8-shot 2″ S&W IWB in a Simply Rugged Pancake for years.

Pouch carry is back. It is less obvious and about perfect for the Taurus 856 or similar. Pocket holsters are available as well, as is the somewhat controversial ankle carry. Speed loaders can be carried vertically, or with the sidewinder, horizontally. Speed strips are popular as well, and there is nothing wrong with a few loose rounds in your pocket.