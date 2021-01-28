Land of 1,000 Camshells

I eventually found the shooting department and was amazed. In terms of selection, the breadth and depth of the clamshell-packaged accessories was stunning. The ammo tables were groaning under stacks of every sort of shell and cartridge in current production, while the walls and glass cases were filled with hundreds upon hundreds of firearms of every description. There was even a “fine gun room” exuding a strong gravitational pull, drawing me into the darkened walnut-clad alcove to ogle the wares. Fortunately, they were all safe and sanitary behind glass, immune to the drool stains such guns often elicit from writers and other small boys.

However, after frolicking for uncounted minutes through the gun section like a sugar-buzzed toddler, I walked away strangely unsatisfied. It all seemed so sterile, so organized, so unnatural.

The weird feeling persisted and weighed heavy on my mind as I headed to the 74-lane checkout queue. Mulling all this, I waited for the gender-neutral Summer Fawn (according to her/his nametag) to finish a phone call and ring up my shells. As Fawn tried unsuccessfully to operate the cell phone, run the cash register and make change simultaneously — conversation with a paying customer far down her/his list — I recognized my upset was due to yet another cherished piece of childhood had been subverted, perverted and ultimately killed by a multinational corporation. A crashing wave of melancholy flooded me as I realized one of my favorite youthful hangouts was gone forever: the corner Army/Navy Surplus Store & Gun Shop.

It distresses me to realize my cohorts and I were the last generation to understand the joy of walking into these entirely-male-oriented retailers with a hard-earned dollar burning a hole in our non-stone-washed jeans and walking out an hour later with enough junk to outfit a light infantry brigade, minus artillery and sidearms. Today, a child walking into an outdoor store with one dollar couldn’t even purchase a small pumpkin spice decaf latte.