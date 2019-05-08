Voices From The Past: Part 2

I find this very interesting since it not only recommends the .38 Special Smith & Wesson for big game hunting but it also recommends being able to shoot the loads very quickly up close:



“I have used many kinds and makes of revolvers, from the old muzzleloader up to the 1905 Model Smith & Wesson .38 Special military revolver, one which I hold in my experienced point of view is the very elite of revolvers. I have shot it many times in all kinds of weather and at all kinds of things and never found it asleep (so to speak). It is the finest all-around arm for either target or hunting larger small game. I can shoot with it just as well as with a rifle, and for game up to deer I much prefer it. I like a single action revolver for common, everyday hunting and target shooting, for the trigger pull is much softer and one is not so apt to pull the sights off. But there comes a time in most big-game hunters’ lives when they have to pump them in again at short range or never see home again. Then I say the double-action is just the thing.”