The Teller Of Tall Tales

We always assumed Uncle Bob was just a liar. He oft-related a story about shooting down a Zero at Pearl Harbor with an M1 rifle. Uncle Bob was a combat engineer in the Army, not the Navy, so we always figured he had hallucinated this yarn. He also told of building a pontoon bridge across the Rhine River. He claimed General Patton called down to him and said, “Soldier, will that bridge hold my tanks?”

Uncle Bob said he answered, “C’mon General, it’ll hold your tanks.”

General Patton then walked to the middle of the bridge, unbuttoned his fly and urinated into the Rhine River. The revered general said he had wanted to do that for four years. His soldiers then joined in the celebration, collectively urinating into the Rhine.

We had always enjoyed Uncle Bob’s stories but took them with a serious grain of salt. I found out only years after he passed the Army did indeed pull combat engineers from the Pacific to Europe in support of the fight against the Nazis. Imagine my surprise when I read Citizen Soldiers by Stephen Ambrose and found Uncle Bob’s story about building Patton a bridge across the Rhine related exactly as he had always told it to us. Apparently Uncle Bob’s stories were true.

Patton relieved himself off of Uncle Bob’s pontoon bridge at Oppenheim, Germany, on March 23, 1945. He had planned to keep the event a secret just to see how deep into Germany he could push before the Nazis pushed back. Once he heard Montgomery was nearing the Rhine himself, Patton cabled Omar Bradley and asked him to shout it from the heavens. The evening of his crossing Patton sent the following cable to General Eisenhower, “Dear SHAEF [Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force], I have just pissed into the Rhine River. For God’s sake, send some gasoline.”