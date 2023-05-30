True Gun Reform

Goal Number One

We need to repeal or drastically amend the Gun Free School Zones Act. This federal law makes a felon of anyone driving, riding or walking through an area an individual “knows or has reasonable cause to believe, is a school zone.” What is a school zone? It’s the area within 1,000 feet of a school on all sides, slightly longer than three football fields placed end-to-end. It might be invisible from where you are standing, walking or driving, but it’s there.

Has this law ever worked to actually prevent a school shooting? You might ask anyone who remembers Columbine, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, Thurston, Ingraham and Pearl high schools — and don’t forget Sandy Hook Elementary.

Name a small town anywhere in the nation where you won’t find a school within 1,000 feet of a main street or highway. It’s going to be difficult because schools need quick access from main roads in case of emergencies and just to make it easier for school buses to drop off or pick up students. There is frequently no choice but to drive through such areas because there are no alternatives.

I know of several places where there are schools along state highways or main county roads or where a school building stands along the only access into and out of a particular community. One such farming/ranching community is located in a huge canyon/coulee and pretty much everybody living in this area has a gun. In the fall during hunting season, this single road regularly serves lots of hunters, and the rest of the year you could easily find someone with quick access to a rifle for coyote control.

At the very least, this stinker of a statute should be amended to exempt any citizen licensed to carry a concealed, loaded firearm or who possesses a valid hunting license, thus opening up the potential of a 14th Amendment challenge by anybody in any of the 25 states choosing to carry without a permit — and who doesn’t hunt?

Another possibility would be to shrink the zones to the immediate property line of the school. This means roads and sidewalks would no longer be within such zones. After all, people intent on attacking a school have never been deterred by the invisible boundary of a gun-free school zone.

If you contact your congressional representative, take a road map showing where schools are located in your community, and their proximity to highways, county roads and arterials.