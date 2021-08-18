Touring Snakesville

Then … Nothing Happened

I explained to my pal in dulcet tones it seemed I was now sharing a certain intimate space with an enormous venomous serpent. I then further explained how grateful I might be should he stop whatever it was he was doing and remove the boat from this slithery gent’s domicile. Throughout it all I kept my eyes locked with those of the snake, his sinister vertical pupils most obvious at such close range. For what seemed an eternity — literally nothing happened.

I caught movement out of the periphery of my vision and glanced up. To my horror there was a rusty broadhead perched some 3″ from the side of my face. I contorted backward to see my friend balanced precariously above me, his old recurve bow now fully drawn. Before I could voice my simply breathtaking displeasure with this turn of events he released the arrow and the world exploded.

There was thrashing and splashing aplenty as I snatched up my paddle and clawed the boat out of the giant brush pile. As I restarted my heart I shared some choice words with my buddy. He said he wanted to retrieve his arrow. I told him to be my guest. I wasn’t myself voluntarily re-entering Snakesville to do so. I reversed the boat in the current and shoved the stern in this time. About 6″ of the arrow twitched above the roiling water, the fletching moving rhythmically with the current.

My pal gently snatched up the tail of the shaft and retrieved it. Impaled upon the end was a water moccasin about the size of my arm. It seemed the arrow had hit the snake in his open mouth, pinned him to the creek bed through his lower jaw, and quite effectively stopped the threat. We dragged the big snake up onto the bank and beat him to death with a log.

The geometry of the thing told a fascinating tale. The bolt had skewered the big snake through his open mouth as he prepared to bite me in the face. Had my pal’s aim not been true I might have yet ended up even less attractive to look upon than I am now. God clearly watches out for young boys.

