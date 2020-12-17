To Become an Editor …

Getting The Job

First, to become a gun magazine editor, you obviously must be hired. In the magazine business it’s not like YouTube, where you can build an entire brand on your own initiative by placing consumer fireworks in proximity to your nether regions and recording the results with a cell phone camera. To get hired as a magazine editor, you need to have pre-existing and in-depth knowledge of journalism, firearms, history, story planning, audio-visual skills, budgeting, business relations and how to safely open reader mail containing venomous scorpions.

The road to becoming editor is long and fraught with obstacles. Yet, if you put your nose to the grindstone and work hard every day, year-in and year-out, eventually you’ll get passed over for the nephew of the Chairman of the Board. This is when you should start a YouTube channel.

On the other hand, you can use my career path — I got a phone call out of the blue. This is literally how it happened with me. Granted, I’d been working hard for decades as a freelance writer and had established a decent, if somewhat oddball, reputation. There is also the indisputable idea of “luck favors the prepared,” but regardless, I wasn’t looking for a job when it suddenly found me. The rest is history. Some might think my rise to the top was a bit premature and I’m not ready to head up such an important franchise in firearms journalism history, but we’ll just ignore my mom.

I highly recommend my technique for becoming an editor, though you might have better odds playing the lottery.