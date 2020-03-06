American Dream
Every dedicated handgun hunter knows who Larry Kelly was. His amazing story is one to be repeated if you don’t know it. At 19, Larry was married, had two children and was living in a cold, wet cinderblock garage he built. Having no formal training and limited education, Larry supported his family working odd jobs.
Obsessed with hunting, he developed a reputation as a knowledgeable guide and was referred to a recently relocated businessman wanting to rabbit hunt. Sitting around the fire, the businessman asked Larry what kind of work he did. Larry confesses to his lack of training and limited education, doing what he could to get by.
Impressed with Larry’s honesty, determination and drive, the businessman offered Larry a job. Specializing in Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM), Larry was a natural and thrived, but his love of hunting and guns still prevailed.