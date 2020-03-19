Scout Rifle

Jeff Cooper was an innovator with many great ideas. His emphasis on training, mindset, large-bore handguns, and the scout rifle system are legendary. It’s

Cooper’s Scout Rifle we’ll be discussing as I show you an easy, cost-effective way of building your own.

Scout Rifles are typically bolt-action carbines, chambered in .308 Winchester, are less than 40″ in overall length and 3 kilograms in weight. They sport both iron and optical sights, capable of hitting a man-sized target out to 450 meters.

They utilize forward-mounted scopes for faster reloading of the rifle and providing wider field of view on targets. The rifles also employ a basic sling for carrying and shooting.