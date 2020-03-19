Shooting The Scout
I originally had this rifle set up for a long-range shooter. It was capable of 3/4″ groups for 5-shots at 100 yards with Black Hills 168-gr. ELD-M ammo. Shooting the rifle with this ammo produced three 3-shot groups at 100 yards averaging 0.6″. Yeah, I was surprised too! Did cutting the barrel down to 18″ stiffen it, making it more accurate? Maybe I’m just shooting better? Nah! Ken’s crown job probably helped more than anything.
Practice and utility loads consisting of RCBS 150-gr. FNGC (flat-nose gas check) cast bullets loaded over 22 grains of 2,400, sparked with a WLRP go just over 2,000 fps, with almost the same accuracy. Three 3-shot groups at 100 yards averaged 0.9″. To say I was pleased would be an understatement! I shoot coffee cans of these cheap/fun loads. Its low recoil makes it a great starter load for youngsters as well.
This $300 rifle is a shooter, especially when the Skinner Sights Scout rail/ Skinner Scope combination is added. It adds versatility with its double-duty sight system without making it clunky. The chopped-down 18″ barrel makes the rifle wieldier, whether hunting from a tree-stand, woods walking, or simply taking it in and out of the truck.
Many see beauty in finely figured walnut and blued steel. A true rifleman sees beauty in performance, versatility and a compact package, much like this DIY pseudo scout rifle. I like it, I like it a lot … and that’s really all that matters, right?
www.skinnersights.com
Read More Think Tank Articles
Subscribe To GUNS Magazine