Scout Rail Specs

This Piccatiny style rail provides a factory “peep” rear sight as well as an AR15 type front sight. Since the Ruger American is sans iron sights, this rail system provides the dual sight system component of Cooper’s Scout Rifle. Utilizing the pre-drilled holes on the action of the American, two additional holes must be drilled and tapped on the barrel for added stability.

Having a trip planned to visit Ken Kelly of Mag-na-port I brought the rifle along, hoping Ken would drill/tap the new holes and chop the 22" barrel to 18". Ken did me one better, threading/crowning the barrel so I can add one of his muzzle-brakes or a suppressor at a later date.