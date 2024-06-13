The Winchester Model 95

Not What You Think

The “shootability” aspect of the M95 is likely to be somewhat of a surprise to levergun shooters used to other platforms. It’s got a long throw, which can be a bit disconcerting if you’re used to a Model 94, let alone a pistol caliber Model 92. And the two-piece lever (which can be tailored for gloved hands) requires considerable straight-down pressure initially to open the action and cycle the beefy rear locking bolt.

To be honest, the Lyman 21 aperture was a bit on the smallish side and the blade front was quite thin — admittedly a “geezerly” visual complaint on my part but that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

The trigger pull on our test gun was a tad rough at 5 ½ lbs. We elected to do our shooting at 60 yards to see just what kind of results we could expect with the vintage Lyman. The best performer was the Hornady Custom Lite at just a hair over an inch for three shots, with the 180-grain ETips clustering slightly larger. The difference in recoil with the low-recoil stuff was definitely noticeable — and appreciated.

Like many other lever-action fans, I was initially entranced by the distinctive looks of the M95 and by the fact it was chambered for rounds exceeding the velocity potential of such tubular magazine standbys as the .30 WCF, .38-55 and .45-70.

Aesthetically, the Model 95 with its straight grip and Schnabel forend is a fairly graceful rifle, although some would give the nod to the Savage 99 with its streamlined hammerless receiver.

As the virtual godfather of high-performance leverguns, the Model 95 paved the way for Winchester’s later Model 88 and Browning’s BLR, not to mention the Sako Finnwolf and the recently introduced Henry Long Ranger.

Model 95s (both reissue and original) can be found today, although they’re pricey. Expect originals to start at around $1,200 to $1,500 and go on up to several grand for super-minty and/or deluxe specimens. Current Model 95s from Winchester range from $1,469.99 to $1,829.99 depending on grade and feature a tang safety, and — mercifully — a shotgun-style buttplate.

But old or new, the Model 95 is truly an American classic.

