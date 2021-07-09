PP Particulars
The original PP was produced in .32 ACP, .380 ACP, .25 ACP and .22 LR. Two years after its introduction Walther debuted the PPK (Polizeipistole Kriminal — Police Pistol, Detective Model). The PPK featured a shortened barrel and frame making it even more concealable than the previous PP. It also just looked super cool.
We grizzled gun nerds really shouldn’t care about a firearm’s aesthetics. However, I’m not the only guy in the world to be taken with the rakish lines and sexy contours of the Walther PPK. Adolf Hitler was an acolyte, as was Elvis Presley. The head of the South Korean CIA, Kim Jae-gyu, used a PPK to assassinate the South Korean dictator Park Chung-hee in 1979. What really launched the PPK to worldwide fame, however, was a certain fictional MI6 agent named after an obscure British ornithologist.
Ian Fleming was a spy during WWII, and he parlayed his wartime espionage exploits into one of the most popular book and movie series in history. Agent 007 actually started out packing a diminutive .25 ACP Beretta 418. After receiving a letter from a British firearms enthusiast named Geoffrey Boothroyd, Fleming switched his titular government assassin to the PPK, selling hundreds of thousands of Walther pistols in the process. In appreciation, Fleming wrote Boothroyd into the Bond narrative as 007’s longsuffering quartermaster Q.