Amidst this toxic political milieu Carl Walther GmbH Sportwaffen introduced the Polizeipistole (Police Pistol) as a weapon with which to arm European Law Enforcement Officers. The PP featured an exposed hammer, a fixed barrel, a single-column magazine, an automatic internal safety system and a simple blowback-operated action. These features combined with the gun’s original rather anemic .32 ACP chambering kept it tidy, compact and perfect for undercover concealment. What really shook the world, however, was the PP’s radical single-action/double-action trigger mechanism.

In the 19th century Samuel Colt laid the foundation for the modern combat handgun with the Colt Single Action Army revolver. Packing six rounds and featuring a divinely crisp single-action trigger, the Colt SAA changed the way men killed each other. However, in the world of gunfighting, speed is life. In short order gun manufacturers were producing similar weapons equipped with a double-action trigger firing the gun via a long trigger pull. In the early part of the 20th century the single-action/double-action wheelgun reigned supreme, filling Law Enforcement holsters around the globe.

Autoloaders like the P08 Parabellum Luger and the Colt M1911 pistols were fine combat tools to be sure. However, they both featured single-action triggers. The P08 had an awkward safety, while the M1911 had to be manually cocked before firing. Herr Walther felt he could do better.

The Walther PP featured a radical hammer drop-safety mounted on the slide. Rotating this lever down with the action cocked safely dropped the hammer over a live round. A gunsmith friend I knew as a youngster introduced me to this device as a “heart attack safety” for the sound it made as it dropped the hammer over a live cartridge.

The gun could be stored with the hammer down and safety on for maximum security. It could be carried with the chamber loaded, hammer down and safety off for fast access. In this state, a firm pull on the trigger automatically deactivated the internal safety system and fired the gun from a cold start. This negated the need to manipulate any extraneous switches. For maximum precision, the hammer could be manually cocked yielding a single-action trigger that was relatively crisp and precise.