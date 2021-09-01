Too Much, Too Soon

Smith and Wesson debuted their Model 422 in 1987. This was before sound suppressors really hit the big time. Sporting an aluminum frame and either a 4.5″ or 6″ barrel, the 422 also featured a nice single action trigger, a 12-round magazine and a weird kind-of ambidextrous magazine release. The mag release is a little push lever located vertically along the front of the grip. You have to either sport little pixie fingers or enjoy the dexterity of a concert violinist to wrangle the thing easily. However, it yet remains entirely serviceable.

The thumb safety is left-sided only and fairly stiff. The slide release is in the expected spot. Sights can be either fixed or adjustable. While the slide was steel, frames could be either aluminum alloy or stainless.

The real magic, however, is in the orientation of the barrel relative to the frame. The barrel sits low in the chassis so as to minimize muzzle flip. The distal end is secured via a proprietary retaining nut. This geometry allows a standard rimfire suppressor to be fitted such that it does not occlude the sights.

The factory barrel nut will not accept a suppressor, but there are aftermarket threaded versions available online. I had to buy a proprietary wrench to get the old nut off. Fortunately it was cheap.

With the can in place the S&W 2206 (stainless frame and slide) runs fast and well. The gun is pretty heavy, but reliability on my sample is fine. The sights work great despite the can. This tidy little gun even saved my life one time, sort of.