Considerations

I wanted something reliable with a decent trigger and proper controls. I also coveted a gun where I could still use the sights with the suppressor installed. That last bit was fairly daunting. Our great republic is covered in a thin patina of .22-caliber pistols. They come in all shapes, sizes and configurations. Some are more amenable to sound suppressors than others.

My full-sized Smith and Wesson M&P .22 feels like a “real gun” and encourages positive habit transfer. It’s a great training tool. However, in both cases the can sits so high it effectively occludes the gun’s sights. There had to be a better way.