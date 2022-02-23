Source Material

The M1 carbine was the most-produced American military firearm of World War II. In 1938 the Chief of Infantry asked the Ordnance Department to develop a light rifle with which to arm mortarmen, radio operators, truck drivers and similar support troops. The formalized requirement was approved two years later. By then the world was going thoroughly sideways.

Work had been ongoing at Winchester on similar projects for some time. Ed Browning, John Browning’s half-brother, had been working on a replacement for the M1 Garand which would fire a full-sized .30-06 rifle cartridge. This proposed M2 rifle was found to be insufficiently reliable. After Browning died in 1939, David “Carbine” Williams was brought in to refine the design.

David Williams was serving time in the penitentiary for killing a law enforcement officer but had an obvious penchant for firearms. The warden even allowed Williams to maintain the guards’ weapons in the prison machine shop — that would certainly seem weird today. After his release, Williams tweaked Browning’s M2 and ended up with a reliable short-stroke, piston-driven weapon that shaved two full pounds off of the weight of the Garand.

Because of the ongoing effort with the proposed M2, Winchester had not planned to submit a contender for the Light Rifle trials. With encouragement from Major Rene Studler at the Ordnance Department, Winchester engineers miniaturized the M2 action to accommodate a straight-walled 7.62x33mm cartridge. This unique .30 carbine round was derived from the 1906-vintage rimless .32 Winchester Self-Loading cartridge.

A group of half a dozen Winchester designers created a working prototype for the Light Rifle competition in just 13 days. This radical little weapon orbited around a miniaturized version of David Williams’ short-stroke, piston-driven action. The resulting M1 carbine was officially standardized in October of 1942.

American industry ultimately churned out some 6,121,309 copies of the tidy little carbine from 10 major contractors. At the peak of production we were building 65,000 carbines a day. The typical GI carbine cost the government around $45 back during the war. That would be roughly $675 today.