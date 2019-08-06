The RPK Squad

Making Noise

The RPK is my hands-down favorite machine gun. It weighs less than half what a belt-fed GPMG (like the M60 or M240) does and employs a manual of arms all but stupid proof. There is no fumbling with floppy ammunition belts or top covers with the commensurate concerns for mud and fouling. Just rock a magazine in place, run the bolt and go.



The mid-sized M43 cartridge hits hard downrange without feeling like a boat anchor when carried in modest volume. The M43 round was designed more than 60 years ago by a totalitarian regime peopled predominantly by peasants. Nowadays, the flower of Western engineering is producing revolutionary rounds like the .300 AAC, bearing striking similarity to this original mid-range load as well as the World War II-era German 7.92x33mm Kurz. The 75-round drum magazines protrude no farther underneath the rifle than a standard 30-round box and last a good while with proper trigger discipline.



Most RPK’s lack a flash suppressor but the long barrel is sufficient to burn most of the powder so it doesn’t produce an inordinate muzzle flash at night. The barrel is threaded for the standard AKM slanted compensator but this device does nothing for muzzle flash. There is typically no provision for an optical sight.



When run in semi-auto, the long heavy barrel, bipod and clubfoot buttstock of the RPK make for a fairly accurate package at reasonable distances. The action on the gun is sloppy and it will never be a tackdriver but in practical use it is easy to lob half a dozen rounds at a target and typically connect as far out as physics might allow. The sights are terribly 1940’s, but they won’t break and they allow enough adjustment to suit the typical, semi-literate users of the gun. One of the front sight ears on my gun got bent once when I got a little frisky with it on the range. Thirty seconds with a pair of vise-grip pliers fixed it right up.

I find rate of fire is the single greatest determinant of downrange effectiveness for a man-portable machine gun. When locked in a tripod or fired from a vehicle, fast is great. When run from the hip, shoulder, or prone; however, slower seems better. The MG42 in its original form runs at about 1,200 rounds per minute. The MG34 and RPD cycle at about 900 rpm. The RPK chugs at about 650 rpm or so and fits my ballistic personality perfectly.



The RPK is light enough to be fired from the shoulder. As with all automatic weapons, the operator needs to lean into the gun and let gravity help tame the recoil. With a little practice short bursts can shred a man-sized target at 100 meters all day long.



Firing the RPK from the hip is positively recreational. With a properly adjusted sling the gun hangs naturally and the long, heavy barrel keeps the muzzle down. The 40 and 75-round magazines feed the beast amply enough to allow the operator to walk rounds into a target at reasonable ranges. The geometry of the RPK strikes a nice balance between portability and control. Marching fire, something I was taught but doubt is much in vogue any more, is easy with the RPK. Considering this technique involves a large group of exposed troops shooting monotonously in the general direction of the enemy during an advance it is likely, like me, justifiably obsolete.



From the prone off the bipod the RPK suffers from its magazine feed system. The bipod swivels from side to side but does not pivot. As such, engaging traversing targets requires the bipod feet to slide about. The 40-round magazine transforms a prone shooting position into an exercise in frustration unless firing downward from an elevated vantage. A tactical option is always to dig out a depression underneath the gun to accommodate the magazine.



Once an appropriate position is prepared; however, engaging distant targets off the bipod is an intuitive exercise. The nose heavy weight of the gun keeps burst dispersion in check and the sedate rate of fire maximizes ammunition efficiency. By contrast, an MG42 will eat a 50-round belt in a flash and jump all over the place in the absence of proper technique.



The barrel on the RPK heats up fast and there is little to be done about it. The bolt remains closed both loaded and empty and the lack of a quick-change barrel feature means an overheated gun must either be left alone for a while or dunked in water to cool it off. In the final analysis, the RPK is clearly a Squad Automatic Weapon optimized for supporting fire on the move rather than a sustained fire platform to be employed for long periods from fixed positions.