But — I wasn’t finished. As a teen poring over catalog sections in things like Gun Digest, I took note of another .44 Special Smith & Wesson revolver. It was their N-Frame fixed sight Model 21 which came with 4″, 5″ and 6-1/2″ barrel lengths. Sadly I learned Smith & Wesson discontinued Model 21s, along with several fine N-Frame revolvers, right about the time I discovered them. A further frustration was only 1,200 Model 21s had been made, including those pre-model numbered ones named Model 1950 Military. (S&W adopted model numbers in 1957.) Satisfying this quest seemed unlikely.

Decades passed without ever encountering even one of those Model 21s. Then, in my early 50s, I walked into a gun show in Bozeman, Montana. Upon the first table visited there sat a Model 21 with a 4″ barrel. Its price was steep but I didn’t hesitate. It’s odd how things happen, because within a year I came across two more with 5″ barrels. I bought them too.

So — do all these .44s I quested for sit safe in my gun vault? No, they don’t. Only two remain. They are the triple lock and the Hand Ejector Second Model. Why would I let go of such valued quest objects. Well, questing is an ongoing thing (ailment?). Over the half-century plus of my gun-buying quests arose for Colt SAAs, Winchester lever guns, Sharps single-shot rifles and even World War II full-autos. Sometimes satisfied quest objects must make room for new quest objects.

