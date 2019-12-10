Building The Base

When my Rossi .357 Magnum arrived, I found it certainly was not a Perfect Levergun by any means but it was a good base. The action was gritty and the trigger pull was

8 lbs. I turned it over to my friend, gunsmith Milt Morrison, to smooth up and get the trigger down more in the neighborhood of 3-4 lbs. Since this was a stainless steel rifle, which to me says a weather-beating rifle, I felt the stock needed more than the stain finish it came with. At this stage of my life I doubt if I will ever be out in really bad weather, but someday one of the grandkids or great grandkids will have this as a companion levergun and carry it in all kinds of weather. With this in mind, I had Milt refinish the stock and also work down in the barrel channel and under the parts of the stock that could not be seen to make sure they were also protected from the weather.



My first shooting experience with the standard iron sights was definitely up and down. If I really concentrated, I could put three shots in 1-1/2" at 40 yards, however they could just as easily spread out to 4". Better sights were definitely in order so I had the boys at Buckhorn drill and tap the left side of the receiver for a Lyman Model 66 receiver sight. While they had it, I asked them to cut the barrel back to 16-1/4".