I have two fine guns chambered for the .460 S&W Magnum. The first, a beautifully stocked Big Horn Armory (BHA) Model 90, and second, a Thompson/Center Arms (TCA) Encore with a 20" Katahdin barrel.
Lever guns are steeped deep in tradition, it’s the reason we love them so much! We love the fact they’re truly American and were used by the spirited individuals settling the west. Their flatness makes them perfect for riding in a scabbard, whether on horseback or ATV — and who doesn’t love a repeating rifle as simple as a flick of the wrist?
As pretty as the BHA Model 90 is, the TCA Encore’s beauty comes from its rugged handiness. A most utilitarian carbine when fitted with its 20" barrel, this combination exemplifies simplicity at its finest. Being a single-shot makes the rifle appear 4" shorter because it lacks an action, adding to its handiness.