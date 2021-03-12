.45 versatility

Everyone loves .45 caliber cartridges. I sure do! My favorite cartridge — the old original warhorse .45 Colt — was designed in 1873 for the Colt SAA revolver. Standard loading with black powder propelled a 250-grain bullet at 900 FPS. Fast forward a hundred years and Ruger released their Blackhawk in .45 Colt.

The much stronger Ruger allows judicious hand-loaders to turbo-charge the large capacity case of the old .45, safely propelling 300+ grain bullets approaching 1,300 FPS. In 1957, Dick Casull released his .454 Casull. It’s simply a lengthened .45 Colt, loaded to higher pressures, with velocities reaching 1,500–1,600 FPS with the same 300+ grain bullets in handguns.

All these cartridges can be shot in either the BHA Model 90 or the TCA Katahdin-barreled Encore chambered in 460 S&W. Ain’t life grand?!

By seating bullets further out in .454 Casull and .45 Colt brass, cycling through the BHA model 90 is possible. Heavy charges of H110, or Lil’ Gun, with magnum primers will give excellent results. In a pinch, loading a single round of standard length .454 Casull, or .45 Colt in the Model 90 BHA will also work.