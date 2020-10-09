Rimfire Memories

My first experience with the rifle was watching my Dad use it on a marauding skunk who’d busted into our pigeon coop in the mid-1950s. I was an awestruck 5-year-old at the time and the M58 seemed to me to be the Hammer of God. It decisively ended the skunk’s egg-sucking career although the entire backyard was eye-wateringly and uninhabitably fragrant for the next couple days. Dad generally used Shorts for this sort of thing, figuring low volume was preferable to whatever power boost he’d have gotten with a Long Rifle.

Dad had gotten the rifle in a swap with a childhood buddy sometime before the war. The original MSRP was $5.50. This figure may sound laughably low until you stop to consider the dollar’s actual buying power in the early ’30s (greenbacks were tough to come by back then). Five and a half bucks in 1930 dollars would roughly be the equivalent of around $84 today. Still, it’s a pretty good deal for a name-brand .22 with no alloys or plastics and sporting a barrel put together by real old-school pros. Once you factor in the collector aspect, it’s not too tough to understand why an M58 in excellent condition might bring upwards of $800 (or more) today.

I think it’s a stone classic — a gold-plated example of “bang for your buck,” All-American cool. So why do I like it so much? Well, it’s tough to be objective about the first .22 you ever shot. The fixed sights are tiny but the trigger is remarkable even now — a very crisp “just under” 3 lbs. In a remarkable show of synchronicity, the darn thing has a minuscule curb weight “just over” 3 lbs., about 9 oz. more than your basic GI 1911!