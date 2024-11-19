EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

The International Artillery Museum is a hidden gem in the small Texas town of Saint Jo.

Saint Jo, Texas, is on the way to a lot of places. Located about an hour and a half north of the Dallas metroplex, Saint Jo is a typical small rural Texas town surrounded by countless miles of nothing. There’s a quaint square, a handful of churches, and a nice restaurant or three. It’s the sort of place where good Americans are born, raised and live out their lives. As you blow through Saint Jo on vacation, you might not even notice if it were not for the British Chieftain main battle tank sitting on the side of the road.

My attention attracted, I Googled, “Why is there a tank in Saint Jo, Texas?” That connected me with the International Artillery Museum. Of all the things I might have expected to find in Saint Jo, this wasn’t one of them.

The British Chieftain main battle tank is what first caught my eye while passing through Saint Jo.

There’s plenty over which to drool at the Artillery Museum.

Out back, you will find a full battery of WWII-vintage 88mm Flak guns. That’s not something you see every day.

The 88mm Flak gun inside is meticulously restored.

Details

The museum occupies a former lingerie factory. There is, no kidding, a full battery of German WWII-vintage 88mm Flak guns in the back parking lot. The expansive edifice is filled to bursting with artillery pieces. For a proper gun nerd, it can all seem overwhelming. In case you’re wondering, everything is discreetly deactivated to BATF specifications.

Most but not all of the pieces are fairly modern — WWII, Vietnam era and later. Inside, there is a meticulously restored German 88mm Flak gun, a 20mm magazine-fed Flak 38 cannon, and the only remaining 50mm gun used experimentally in the nose of the Messerschmitt Me-262 jet fighter.

One entire wall is covered in shoulder-fired weapons — Stingers, LAWs, RPGs of various flavors, PIAT guns, and dozens more. The first expansive room contains towed artillery beyond my capacity to catalog. There is also the hulk of a surplus jeep recovered from an artillery impact area just to lend some insights into what these weapons are like on the receiving end.

The next huge room is even more overwhelming. A massive Cold War-era Honest John nuclear-tipped rocket is tough to miss, as is the enormous Nike antiaircraft missile. Tracked artillery has been interspersed among tube cannons from WWI to the present. You can’t crawl on this stuff, but you can get up close and personal with it.

There’s a blown-up jeep recovered from an artillery impact area to show you just how far away you want to stay from this stuff when it is tooled up for real.

One whole wall is shoulder-fired weapons.

This M1918 Tankgewehr is like a bolt-action Mauser rifle on steroids.

Ever wonder what the inside of a British PIAT gun looked like? Me, too.

If one RPG is good, then dozens are even better.

This Japanese heavy machinegun was cool.

Hidden Gems

The Artillery Museum showcases a truly eclectic collection. Cannons, rocket launchers, massive WWII-era searchlights, and anti-armor weapons of dozens of varieties litter the place. Something that particularly caught my eye was a WWI-vintage Mauser Tankgewehr M1918 antitank rifle hanging on the wall. I’m told this gun was originally purchased in the 1950s for $100 via a classified ad in the back of a dime novel. Back then, armor-piercing ammo was fifty cents per round.

The M1918 Tankgewehr looks like a bolt-action Mauser infantry rifle on steroids. Sporting an oversized bipod and pistol grip, it fired a massive 13.2mm round that supposedly inspired our own .50 BMG cartridge. This original German antitank rifle hangs on the wall in the museum alongside literally thousands of other cool military artifacts.

This stuff is literally everywhere at the Artillery Museum.

The sheer scope of this collection is fairly overwhelming.

The German WWII-vintage 2cm Flak 38 was a personal favorite.

Danny Steadham is the docent. Danny is a former US Army First Sergeant who used a fair amount of this stuff for real. Friendly, engaging, and eminently knowledgeable, Danny is a great resource into the history behind both the individual pieces and their acquisition.

The Artillery Museum also plays host to the Texas Medal of Honor Memorial, a display commemorating the exploits of Texas’ greatest heroes. Like everything else in the museum, this is also done exceptionally well.

This quad fifty mount was for sale. Sadly, it seems somebody had already beat me to it.

If you ever visit the Artillery Museum and notice drool stains on the floor, that would be me.

RPG-7 cutaways were insightful.

Didn’t See This Coming …

Once you’ve soaked up the museum, you get to the obligatory gift shop. Most gift shops in decent military museums sell T-shirts and cheap plastic models along with a book or two. Not so much here. This gift shop offers inert ordnance and stuff like demilled rocket launchers. I have never seen anything like it myself, and I have seen a lot of military museums.

The store sports rows of huge, shiny, inert brass artillery rounds and a wall full of demilled bazookas, RPGs, and similar stuff. I left with an AT4 antitank rocket launcher and a case of exotic brass-cased ball ammunition for the British .410-converted SMLE musket. In lieu of T-shirts, this gift shop sells actual BDU shirts with their logo silk-screened on. They even offered a genuine quad fifty antiaircraft mount. Tragically, this was already marked “Sold.”

AT-3 Sagger antitank guided missiles adorn the walls.

This 5cm cannon is the only remaining example of the large bore gun experimentally fitted to the nose of the German Me-262 jet fighter during WWII.

The museum store was absolutely intoxicating. All this ordnance was for sale.

There was a nice art gallery right next door on the square that kept the ladies occupied and a superlative German restaurant in town with some mighty fine schnitzel. I put Saint Jo to my stern with a spanking new rocket launcher in the car and a grin on my face. If ever you are anywhere close, you will hate yourself if you don’t drop by. The International Artillery Museum is indeed an unexpected treasure.

2024
6

Of all the things I might have expected to find in Saint Jo, Texas, the International Artillery Museum wasn't one of them.
