The International Artillery Museum
Unexpected Treasure
Saint Jo, Texas, is on the way to a lot of places. Located about an hour and a half north of the Dallas metroplex, Saint Jo is a typical small rural Texas town surrounded by countless miles of nothing. There’s a quaint square, a handful of churches, and a nice restaurant or three. It’s the sort of place where good Americans are born, raised and live out their lives. As you blow through Saint Jo on vacation, you might not even notice if it were not for the British Chieftain main battle tank sitting on the side of the road.
My attention attracted, I Googled, “Why is there a tank in Saint Jo, Texas?” That connected me with the International Artillery Museum. Of all the things I might have expected to find in Saint Jo, this wasn’t one of them.
Details
The museum occupies a former lingerie factory. There is, no kidding, a full battery of German WWII-vintage 88mm Flak guns in the back parking lot. The expansive edifice is filled to bursting with artillery pieces. For a proper gun nerd, it can all seem overwhelming. In case you’re wondering, everything is discreetly deactivated to BATF specifications.
Most but not all of the pieces are fairly modern — WWII, Vietnam era and later. Inside, there is a meticulously restored German 88mm Flak gun, a 20mm magazine-fed Flak 38 cannon, and the only remaining 50mm gun used experimentally in the nose of the Messerschmitt Me-262 jet fighter.
One entire wall is covered in shoulder-fired weapons — Stingers, LAWs, RPGs of various flavors, PIAT guns, and dozens more. The first expansive room contains towed artillery beyond my capacity to catalog. There is also the hulk of a surplus jeep recovered from an artillery impact area just to lend some insights into what these weapons are like on the receiving end.
The next huge room is even more overwhelming. A massive Cold War-era Honest John nuclear-tipped rocket is tough to miss, as is the enormous Nike antiaircraft missile. Tracked artillery has been interspersed among tube cannons from WWI to the present. You can’t crawl on this stuff, but you can get up close and personal with it.
Hidden Gems
The Artillery Museum showcases a truly eclectic collection. Cannons, rocket launchers, massive WWII-era searchlights, and anti-armor weapons of dozens of varieties litter the place. Something that particularly caught my eye was a WWI-vintage Mauser Tankgewehr M1918 antitank rifle hanging on the wall. I’m told this gun was originally purchased in the 1950s for $100 via a classified ad in the back of a dime novel. Back then, armor-piercing ammo was fifty cents per round.
The M1918 Tankgewehr looks like a bolt-action Mauser infantry rifle on steroids. Sporting an oversized bipod and pistol grip, it fired a massive 13.2mm round that supposedly inspired our own .50 BMG cartridge. This original German antitank rifle hangs on the wall in the museum alongside literally thousands of other cool military artifacts.
Danny Steadham is the docent. Danny is a former US Army First Sergeant who used a fair amount of this stuff for real. Friendly, engaging, and eminently knowledgeable, Danny is a great resource into the history behind both the individual pieces and their acquisition.
The Artillery Museum also plays host to the Texas Medal of Honor Memorial, a display commemorating the exploits of Texas’ greatest heroes. Like everything else in the museum, this is also done exceptionally well.
Didn’t See This Coming …
Once you’ve soaked up the museum, you get to the obligatory gift shop. Most gift shops in decent military museums sell T-shirts and cheap plastic models along with a book or two. Not so much here. This gift shop offers inert ordnance and stuff like demilled rocket launchers. I have never seen anything like it myself, and I have seen a lot of military museums.
The store sports rows of huge, shiny, inert brass artillery rounds and a wall full of demilled bazookas, RPGs, and similar stuff. I left with an AT4 antitank rocket launcher and a case of exotic brass-cased ball ammunition for the British .410-converted SMLE musket. In lieu of T-shirts, this gift shop sells actual BDU shirts with their logo silk-screened on. They even offered a genuine quad fifty antiaircraft mount. Tragically, this was already marked “Sold.”
There was a nice art gallery right next door on the square that kept the ladies occupied and a superlative German restaurant in town with some mighty fine schnitzel. I put Saint Jo to my stern with a spanking new rocket launcher in the car and a grin on my face. If ever you are anywhere close, you will hate yourself if you don’t drop by. The International Artillery Museum is indeed an unexpected treasure.