Dieter Wiess had been an auto mechanic in Frankfurt before the world ended. The Soviets swarmed across the border just after midnight on a Thursday in February of 1974, literally paving the way with tactical nuclear strikes on communications and logistics nodes in his hometown. His being out of Frankfurt on holiday was the only reason he had survived. Everybody he cared about died in the fireball.

NATO finally stopped the Warsaw Pact armored spearheads in western France with its own nuclear weapons. Now six weeks later both sides paused to catch their collective breath. In Soviet-occupied territory the NKVD was an omnipresent threat.

Dieter had literally nothing for which to live for so he unleashed his insensate hatred on the invaders. He killed his first Soviet soldier with a shovel. Then he met a few like-minded patriots and got organized. An American Special Forces team had been operating in the area until they were compromised, captured and shot. Before they were caught, however, they had passed on a cardboard box filled with strange plastic pistols.

Each Heckler and Koch VP70 sported a detachable shoulder stock and a radical polymer frame. The box contained five pistols, spare magazines, and a case of 9mm ball ammunition. It warmed Dieter’s heart these partisan guns were actually made in West Germany.

Dieter struck out after curfew with the sleek ray gun-looking weapon stuffed into the pocket of his trench coat. He didn’t really have a plan. He would kill the first Russian he found and take his weapon. He would keep on going until he got to the Kremlin, at which point he would figure out something else.