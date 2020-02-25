We Came Terrifyingly Close …
The HK VP70 was originally designed as a partisan weapon equipping unconventional operators like Dieter in the event of World War III in Europe. These sleek polymer pistols were designed to be cheap to make and easy to use. Thank the Good Lord we never had to use them.
The revolutionary HK VP70 debuted in, you guessed it, 1970, at the apogee of the Cold War. Originally intended as a machine pistol, the VP70 came in two variants. The VP70M (Militar) features finger grooves on the front of the grip and is cut to accept a detachable polymer shoulder stock. The stock contains a fire control mechanism offering semiauto fire along with a 3-round burst function. In burst mode the gun cycles at 2,200 rounds per minute.
The VP70Z (Zivil) variant is semiauto only, has a smooth front strap, and will not accept the shoulder stock. There were 400 VP70Z variants chambered for 9x21mm and marketed to the Italian civilian market. The Italian government severely restricts guns chambered for military calibers hence the 9x21mm. These Italian pistols would accept the shoulder stock but would not fire bursts.
The safety on the VP70Z is a simple crossbolt oriented just behind the trigger. What looks like a safety on the military version is just a non-functional plug. The detachable buttstock also serves a holster in the manner of the C96 Broomhandle or stocked Browning Hi-Power.
The VP70 is lightweight at 29 oz. empty and thoroughly reliable. It runs via unlocked blowback, so there really isn’t much to fail. This does, however, result in a fairly impressive charging weight to get the gun into action. The recoil spring telescopes around the barrel in the manner of the Walther PPK.
The double-column, double-feed 18-round magazine operates like a submachine gun and was paradigm shifting. The magazine release is a thumb-activated paddle after the European fashion, but it still runs okay. The slide does not lock back over an empty magazine.
The gun also features a revolutionary sighting system. The rear sight is conventional enough, but the front sight consists of a hollow ramp with a groove cut in the center. The end result is a weird negative space sort-of affair that runs well and is indestructible.
The gun’s rakish lines landed it several sci-fi movie roles. The most memorable was as the standard-issue United States Colonial Marine handgun in the epic James Cameron movie Aliens.