The Health Effects of Closing the ‘Gunshow Loophole’

Not Always The Devil’s Workshop

My buddy’s church building has been shuttered by the coronavirus. As the church is actually the people and not the facility, they are doing just fine but my friend has a bit more time on his hands than was previously the case. This spawned a most fascinating email.

It seemed he had a SIG P365XL hybrid he could live without and a whole pile of lonely .45 ACP ammo needing a mission. He was between .45 ACP pistols at the moment. Could I help a brother out?

I have more than my share of guns but I had not yet availed myself of a P365. We devout gun nerds are not supposed to stoop to such, but I think this adorable little SIG carry gun is just cute as can be. Its sleek lines and Information Age ergonomics always struck a chord. This indeed seemed a splendid opportunity.