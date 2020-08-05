The Health Effects of Closing the ‘Gunshow Loophole’

True Friends
It has been said most any able-bodied friend will help you move. A true friend, however, will help you move a body. This pal is the latter sort.
He’s a local pastor, a former Law Enforcement Officer-turned-evangelist who speaks ballistic coefficients, grip contours and magazine capacities as fluently as he does Jesus. We’re kindred spirits, him and me. A staunch conservative who loves the Lord and has devoted his life to service, he’s the nicest guy you’d ever want to meet.
I innocently admired his pocket knife one day in clinic and he would not leave without giving it to me. Why else would one carry a pocket knife if not to give it away to a friend, he explained. You built a mental image of this guy, yet?