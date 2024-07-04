The First Big Bore Sixguns Part 4

THE RICHARDS-MASON CONVERSION — With the arrival of the Second Model Richards conversions, the conversion ring, hammer and loading gate were all improved, and the rear sight was moved from the top of the conversion ring back to the V-notch cut in the hammer, as found in the original 1860 Army cap and ball revolvers. William Mason was superintendent of the armory at Colt from the mid-1860s until the early 1880s when he moved over to Winchester. He would be responsible for the improvements on the Richards Conversion, the 1871-72 Open-Top and of course the Colt Single Action Army.

While Richards Conversions were obviously alterations on 1860 Army Models, the Richards-Mason provided a completely new barrel with a provision for a longer ejector rod housing. They are easily distinguished from the Richards Conversions by the web shape under the barrel, as it is boxier with a completely different profile. Most importantly, the Richards-Mason Conversion has a regular cylinder with no conversion ring.

OPEN-TOPS — Both the Richards and Richards-Mason Colt Cartridge Conversions were built on the cap-and-ball 1860 Army Models. However, the 1871-72 Open-Top was not a Conversion but a new revolver. This was the 1871-72 Open Top, a completely new production sixgun began in 1872. The standard barrel lengths for the two Cartridge Conversions were the same as for the 1860 Army, namely 8″, while the 1871-72 had a slightly shorter 7 ½” barrel. Most of these revolvers were shipped from the factory with a 7 ½” barrel and if shortened, were done so by owners or gunsmiths after they left the factory. Shorter barrels were very popular with lawmen, gunfighters, railroad detectives and others needing to clear leather in a hurry

Original short-barreled Cartridge Conversions may be hard to find. However, thanks to such importers as Cimarron Firearms and Taylor’s & Co., both the Richards and Richards-Mason Conversions are offered in replica form as well as the 1871-72 Open-Top all with 5 ½” barrels.