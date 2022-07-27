The Delightful Savage 1907

The Design

I was amazed, frankly, at how good this gun feels in the hand. Savage made a great fuss about how it “points naturally” and I confess it points better than the Colt 1903. They talk about there being “… no need for any experience as it shoots just like the way you point your finger!” Great advertising copy, but not entirely true. I did find it very easy to shoot fast and accurately in close, though and I do think there’s a bit of magic going on.

The “hammer” isn’t really a hammer, which fools most people. It’s a “Cocking Indicator” since the 1907 is actually striker-fired. If it’s back, you know the gun is cocked. However, I wouldn’t ever use it to “lower” the striker as there just isn’t any way to get a good grip on it.

Like the CZ75, the slide rides “inside” of the frame so it’s hard to grab onto. The burly serrations you see are there to lend a good gripping surface. The external safety (marked “Safe” and “Fire”) is “on” when up and can be brushed downward off easily though I’m not sure I’d carry it “cocked and locked” like a 1911. Besides, you honestly shouldn’t rely on an antique like this for protection unless you’re really in a pinch.

The magazine holds 10 rounds and is a double-stack. Most pocket guns held six to eight at best so the Savage won the cartridge capacity battle handily. What’s funny is at a glance, it’s hard to tell the mags apart from the “new” breed of similar capacity pocket pistol magazines. Savage beat everyone to it — 110 years ago.

The mag is released with a tiny lever on the front strap. It’s purported to be able to be released with your little finger but it’s pretty fumbly for a “speed” load. Still, I think it’s better than the classic heel release on so many of these guns. Sights are tiny, of course, but adds to the charm of shooting the old guns.

Take down is clever. You move the slide to the rear, then pull the cocking piece (the hammer-looking thing) down and twist the rear of the slide to the right. This rotates the fire control assembly and it will eventually pull out the back. The slide then goes forward off the frame, with the barrel, etc. coming free. You’ll end up with six parts and it’s very easy to clean and lube. The key is to remember to pull the cocking piece all the way down before you try to turn the assembly.