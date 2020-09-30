The Czech G24(t) Rifle

There is a curious institutional intimacy associated with the practice of medicine. As a physician I am frequently called upon to get fairly deeply into other people’s lives. Nobody mentioned this tidbit when I was applying to medical school. However, along the way you make some great friends.

I got the text during a busy day at work. A friend and patient had a rifle and some artifacts from a long-deceased relative who served in Europe during WWII. We had discussed this stuff during prior clinic visits.

I had seen some cell phone snaps. The rifle was clearly a military piece with a straight bolt handle. I had presumed it was a WWI-era Gewehr 98 recycled for service in the dark days of WWII. My friend asked if she could drop by after clinic closed so I could lay eyeballs on the piece. I figured it was time to try to establish a value so she could sell it.