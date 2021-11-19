“Will, it’s for you,” my mom shouted as she pulled together yet another fantastic meal. I was occupied in my bedroom painting a 1/35-scale plastic model of a German PzKpfw V Panther tank. I was cool like that.

The phone was the size of a brick and tethered to the wall. Ours was extra neat because it had buttons rather than a dial. The year was 198 and life was awesome.

I was in 10th grade and worked after school as a janitor in a local drug store. I made $56.26 every other week and had no expenses beyond gas. My buddy Mike was on the phone. Mike had a problem.

Mike needed girl money. Many folks don’t realize this, but there are three major types of currency in the world. Regular money pays for stuff like rent and groceries. Gun money is what it sounds like, going to guns and ammo. Girl money is used to initiate and maintain relationships with the fairer sex. These three types of currency look the same and can potentially interchange, but they are fundamentally quite disparate. It is amazing this stuff is not taught in the major Economics schools.

Mike’s girl fund was depleted, yet he had a pending date with a cheerleader. Mike desperately didn’t want to look lame in the drive-through at the local Wendy’s. He also knew I had a job.

Mike had a beat-up old .22 rifle he could live without. He described it over the phone and explained he needed $25 to get through the weekend. Could I help a brother out?