The Gun
I couldn’t find much out about this quirky old rifle at the time. In 1982 Al Gore was 34 years old and hadn’t yet invented the Internet. I just knew it looked cool and the price was right. I’ve since learned a bit but not a lot.
These nifty little rifles were first built in Accokeek, Md., in 1967. Those early examples bore neither markings nor serial numbers and sported an MSRP of $9.95. That’s about $91 today. The guns were available in .22LR, weighed 2.5 lbs. and had 16.5" barrels.
In 1968 the Gun Control Act mandated guns be serialized so the price climbed to $14.95. Dealer cost at the time was a flat $11. In 1970 a company called Garcia took over and christened the weapon the Bronco. Garcia offered the guns in .22LR, .22 WinMag, .410 and a nifty .22LR/.410 over-and-under combination. The shotgun variants had 20" tubes.
They eventually sold under the trade name “Bauer Rabbit.” Production wrapped up in 1978 at which point the retail price had climbed to $45. I’m told the shotgun version actually packed a fearsome recoil.