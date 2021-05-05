My young family never cared much for going camping, because I liked to rough it and still do.

There’s something clean about dirt and keeping things simple. Since I never much liked campgrounds because they attract too many stupid people with bratty kids or too many teenage morons who know everything and think it’s okay to get drunk in the outdoors, I’ve been quite content in makeshift campsites away from unruly heathens.

Some of my best adventures, and a couple that could have gone terminal, occurred in rough camps. During hunting season, I’ve slept in tents or in the back of my truck, usually solo or with one companion.

In my nylon tent, there’s room for me, my rifle, a small space heater, my bedding, backpack and gun belt, flashlight, lantern and a radio. If you’ve never lived in a small tent for a few days, you haven’t lived. I’ve never much cared for hunting out of a motel room or lodge, and some of the best sleep I’ve ever enjoyed was when bundled up in a double sleeping bag atop a thick foam pad on a small cot inside my truck canopy. It’s dry, comfy, off the floor and secure.

Once many years ago, at the top of Washington’s Teanaway Ridge, my first-ever solo hunt on that peak nearly got me killed. It was cloudy driving the gravel road up there and that night, after having secured everything, a storm rolled in. No, that’s not quite accurate. The storm came stomping in from the west with no mercy. My quarters were the blue tent pictured here and my only company was a .257 Roberts tucked carefully in a hand-built sheepskin case and a Ruger Blackhawk in .41 Magnum on a full cartridge belt. If the storm got me, I’d go out fighting!

I was happily dozing with the little transistor radio providing a musical background when the first blow hit. Somewhere out there in the dark, too close for comfort, the top section of a tree came crashing down. About every 30 seconds came a fresh gust of wind, there was thunder in the distance and I concluded early on there would be no morning campfire because my firewood was out there getting soaked.