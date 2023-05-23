Terroristic Ducks

Tactical sweat

Archery is probably the ultimate example of this phenomenon, with everyone glowering and grimacing as if they inadvertently sat on a porcupine in the outhouse. Most of the men and even a few of the women are the shown sweating profusely and flexing their biceps while inexplicably smeared in various places with black face paint. Yet, you can trust me on this one — I’ve been around countless advertising shoots and the sweat is courtesy of Revlon Spray Glistener.

I’ve already mentioned waterfowl hunting. I always thought a duck blind was one of the most low-stress places in the world. You and one or two buddies are sitting there, drinking coffee and chatting about the world and your opinions thereof. Occasionally, the air becomes contaminated due to last night’s Burrito Surprise at the local greasy spoon, then everybody gag-laughs and settles down to wait for another mark on the horizon. Depending on the hour and company, somebody might even take a small nip on a flask of preventative snakebite medicine. Nobody cares, because you never know when a deadly rattlesnake might show up, even though it’s currently 31 degrees and sleeting.

However, as portrayed in the popular press, it now appears the trio of grim hunters are expecting a suicide attack by, say, waves of nutria rather than a mere inbound flight of bluewings. The stubble-faced men appear angry and focused, with a faraway look in their eyes as if thinking about the time they were stranded somewhere off the Coast of Nowhere, hip-deep in shell casings and fighting off wave after wave of angry buffleheads. “Duck hunting changes a man, man.…”

Nearby their “Quack-R-Killer 5000XL” shotguns — featuring bayonet lug and optional wire cutter — lie in waiting. The guns are stoked with 3 ½” magnum “Killer Rain” or “MallardMurder”-brand shells, featuring special Unobtanium pellets guaranteed to punch through a car door at 100 yards. Why this is critical for shells intended to drop an animal with just slightly more bullet-resistance than a monarch butterfly is beyond me. Then again, I’ll admit if they’re goose hunting, 105mm artillery sometimes isn’t enough so I’ll give them a speculative pass on this one thing.

Our heroes manning the ramparts of Fort Swampmuck are wearing licensed “Duck Demise” matching camouflage outfits and even their dog sports a military-stye MOLLE vest with contrasting trim. Back when I was a kid, I can’t imagine what the guys down at the local swamp would have thought if your dog showed up wearing color-coordinated outerwear. Probably something along the lines of a sarcastic “Isn’t that precious?!?”